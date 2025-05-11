APM Terminals Records 8,687 Export Containers In April

Share

APM Terminals Apapa has announced a record-breaking performance, handling 8,687 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of export containers in April 2025, marking its highest monthly export volume since taking over the Apapa terminal concession in 2006.

The terminal operator, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the April 2025 figure represents a 30 per cent increase compared to the 6,606 TEUs recorded in the same period 2024.

Highlighting a steady rise in export throughput over the years, the company revealed it processed 53,807 TEUs in 2022, 70,432 TEUs in 2023, and 77,631 TEUs in 2024.

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, attributed the growth to increasing export activities and the strategic efforts by the terminal to support the Federal Government’s goal of building an export-driven economy.

“This positive trend in Nigeria’s export volume benefits the nation’s trade balance. It’s particularly advantageous when ships depart our ports fully loaded with exports, as it helps reduce the overall cost of imports into the country,” Knudsen stated.

He further explained that to enhance export efficiency, APM Terminals launched a new rail service in February to facilitate cargo movement from the hinterland to the port.

The company has also expanded its export yard capacity and introduced dedicated truck lanes to shorten processing times and ensure timely vessel departures.

Knudsen commended the unwavering support of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and other key stakeholders, noting that their collaboration has been instrumental in the terminal’s ability to deliver efficient services.

A subsidiary of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal. Since 2006, it has made significant investments in terminal upgrades, capacity expansion, and operational efficiency, solidifying its role as a key player in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sector.

