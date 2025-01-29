APM Terminals Offers Scholarships To 45 Students In Apapa

Share

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has awarded scholarships to 45 undergraduate students from its host community, Apapa, Lagos.

It noted that the scholarship award would grow to over 250 students within the next five years, saying that it was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and unwavering commitment to education and youth development.

The beneficiaries, who are undergraduates from public universities across the country, were honoured at a ceremony held in Lagos.

Also, scholarships were awarded to the children of five front-line employees of the company.

According to its Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, the company believes in education as a key driver of progress, noting that the initiative aligns with its mission of improving lives and fostering development in the societies it operates.

Knudsen announced the company’s ambition to expand the scholarship programme significantly.

He added: “Today, we are supporting 45 students, but our vision is to grow this number to over 250 students within the next 4-5 years. Education is the foundation of the future, and we are proud to contribute to shaping the next generation of leaders.

“The company’s contributions extend beyond scholarships. APM Terminals Apapa has a rich history of supporting education in its host community, including the renovation and upgrading of Randle Secondary School, Apapa. This investment provided the school with modern facilities, ensuring an improved learning environment for students.”

Knudsen revealed plans to launch a technical training programme for 80 female mechanics in collaboration with the Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI), equipping them with skills to become certified professionals.

Also, the Head of People Function, APM Terminals Nigeria, Uzoma Ben-Ude, encouraged the beneficiaries to strive for excellence and make the most of the opportunities provided.

She emphasised the importance of boldness and hard work in achieving success.

The company’s Senior People Business Partner and Scholarship Programme Lead, Omolara Olatunbosun described the scholarship as not just a recognition of the awardees’ academic achievements, but also a testament to their character and drive to achieve more.

She said: “It was clear that each of them was deeply committed to securing this scholarship, and their determination was inspiring. Out of over 150 applicants, they stood out for their resilience and perseverance.”

The Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Senbanjo, commended APM Terminals Apapa for its contributions and urged other companies in the area to emulate the initiative.

She advised the students to take their studies seriously and use the scholarship as a springboard for success.

The Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, represented by the Port Legal Adviser, Maxwell Maduakolam, praised APM Terminals’ commitment to education and urged the students to remain diligent.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to APM Terminals Apapa for the support.

Ebuwa Ekin-noma Blessing described the scholarship as a life-changing opportunity, while Lagos State University student, Ige Akindenuola said that the initiative would yield great results for the recipients and their communities.

National Open University of Nigeria student Nansoh Melody echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the scholarship’s positive impact on her education.

