APM Terminals Offers Scholarships To 45 Students In Apapa

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has awarded scholarships to 45 undergraduate students from its host community, Apapa, Lagos.

It noted that the scholarship award would grow to over 250 students within the next five years, saying that it was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and unwavering commitment to education and youth development.

The beneficiaries, who are the undergraduates from public universities across the country, were honoured at a ceremony held in Lagos.

Also, scholarships were awarded to the children of five front-line employees of the company.

According to its Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, the company believe in education as a key driver of progress, noting that the initiative aligns with its mission of improving lives and fostering development in the societies it operates.

