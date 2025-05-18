APM Terminals Completes Lagos Port Quay Repair To Boost Efficiency

Share

APM Terminals Apapa has successfully completed the rehabilitation of 970 meters of quay apron surface, marking a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Nigeria’s busiest container terminal.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said the project was delivered on schedule through a collaborative effort with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), leveraging specialized equipment and a committed workforce.

Prior to the repairs, Knudsen explained, the quay apron was one of the most operationally sensitive and high-risk areas of the terminal, posing significant challenges.

“Executing extensive repairs in this area without disrupting daily terminal operations required precision planning and exceptional coordination. Despite these constraints, the project was completed seamlessly, with zero safety or security incidents—a testament to the professionalism and commitment of all parties involved,” he said.

He added that the rehabilitation involved 12,640 man-hours, executed safely and efficiently. The project, he noted, exemplified the strong collaboration between APM Terminals Apapa, the NPA engineering team, and other stakeholders.

Knudsen acknowledged the critical role played by the NPA’s engineering department, praising its close supervision and support throughout the project.

He extended special recognition to the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; Executive Director of Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Abba Umar; and General Manager of Engineering, Engr. Mukhtar U. Isa, for their leadership and hands-on involvement.

He also commended Assistant General Manager of Port Engineering, Engr. Sadiq Lamuwa; Project Manager, Engr. E.S. Itodo; and the entire Project Management Team, whose dedication ensured that the highest standards of engineering and safety were maintained throughout the rehabilitation process.

Looking ahead, Knudsen reiterated APM Terminals’ commitment to continued investment in its Nigerian operations. He disclosed that the company is working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to invest an additional $10 million in acquiring and deploying modern cargo scanners at Apapa Port, a move aimed at significantly enhancing trade facilitation and reducing cargo dwell time.

APM Terminals Apapa, one of 60 terminals operated globally by APM Terminals, is Nigeria’s largest container terminal. Since securing the concession for the terminal in 2006, the company has invested $438 million in facility upgrades, new equipment acquisition, and workforce development.

