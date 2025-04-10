APM Terminals Commits $500m To Boost Nigeria’s Maritime Sector

Share

A high-level delegation from APM Terminals has reaffirmed its commitment to invest $500 million to expand its operations in Nigeria, signaling a major boost to the country’s maritime infrastructure.

The pledge was made during a visit to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in Abuja on Thursday, led by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peter Wikstrom.

The delegation included APM Terminals’ President for Africa/Europe, Mr. Igor Van den Essen; Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frederik Klinke; and Chief Finance Officer for Nigeria, Mr. Courage Obadagbonyi.

The visit underscored the company’s confidence in Nigeria’s maritime potential and its long-standing presence in the country over the past two decades.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Oyetola praised APM Terminals as a model for terminal operators in Nigeria, citing the high-quality infrastructure delivered at the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa.

He emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to modernizing Nigerian ports, including deepening draft levels at Lagos ports to a minimum of 16 meters to accommodate larger vessels, improve turnaround times, and lower shipping costs.

“The standard you have set should be the minimum benchmark for other terminal operators across the country,” Oyetola said.

“This fresh $500 million investment must align with our broader agenda to modernize the Western ports and enhance port competitiveness.

The Eastern ports will not be left behind—we are determined to ensure a holistic upgrade of all Nigerian ports.”

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to fully automate port operations in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“We are working closely with the NCS to deploy scanners and eliminate the heavy reliance on physical cargo examinations,” he explained.

“With these modernization efforts, we are confident that Nigerian ports will soon rank among the best globally, creating an efficient, transparent, and investor-friendly maritime environment.”

In his remarks, Wikstrom expressed optimism about Nigeria’s maritime transformation. “This is my first visit to Nigeria, and I’m impressed by the scale of opportunity here.

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria is a strategic investment destination for APM Terminals,” he said. He added that the $500 million investment would focus on expanding terminal capacity, improving cargo handling efficiency, and supporting the government’s goal of attracting larger vessels.

CEO Frederik Klinke echoed this sentiment, thanking Oyetola for his leadership and reforms in the sector.

“The minister’s efforts to remove procedural bottlenecks at the ports are already yielding results, and we are proud to be part of the journey to transform Nigerian ports,” he said.

Klinke revealed that APM Terminals is collaborating with the NCS to invest an additional $10 million in acquiring and deploying modern cargo scanners at Apapa Port, a move aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and reducing cargo dwell time.

“APM Terminals aims to become the first terminal operator in Nigeria to achieve full deployment of state-of-the-art scanning technology,” Klinke noted.

“This will drastically reduce reliance on physical container examinations, streamline clearance processes, and significantly boost the efficiency and competitiveness of Nigeria’s trade and logistics ecosystem.”

The $500 million investment and the additional scanner project signal APM Terminals’ deepening partnership with the Federal Government, positioning Nigeria as a key player in global maritime trade.

