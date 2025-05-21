Share

Leading port terminal operator, APM Terminals, has urged increased investment in ports, roads, and rail infrastructure to close Africa’s significant logistics and connectivity gap.

The company emphasized that upgrades to seaports, improved inland connectivity, and corridor developments are critical to enhancing competitiveness, boosting exports, and accelerating economic growth across the continent.

Speaking at the recently concluded Africa CEO Forum held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, APM Terminals’ Regional Managing Director for Africa and Europe, Igor van den Essen, described infrastructure development as a fundamental investment in Africa’s future.

According to him, such investments bolster local industries, attract private capital, and lay the groundwork for stable, self-sustaining economic progress.

Van den Essen made these remarks during a panel session themed “Strengthening the Resilience of African Supply Chains”, which explored new trade routes and strategies to enhance continental supply chain networks. He underscored the recurring theme of the forum—the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in unlocking long-term infrastructure development.

Other panelists included Aboubaker Moar Hadi, Chairman of the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority – Great Horn Investment; Mathieu Friedberg, CEO of CEVA Logistics; and Hien Yacouba SIE, Managing Director of the Port Autonome d’Abidjan.

Highlighting APM Terminals’ ongoing initiatives, Van den Essen said: “This is precisely the mindset guiding our engagement in, for instance, Nigeria. We are in active discussions with the port authority and government partners to upgrade our terminal in Lagos to accommodate larger vessels, enhance connectivity, and reduce the cost of doing business. This reflects operational excellence driven by local collaboration, long-term planning, and customer-centric design to foster predictability and stability.”

He reiterated that Africa is poised to play an increasingly vital role in global trade, powered by its rapidly expanding population and economies. However, he warned that without substantial infrastructure investments, the existing gaps will widen further, hindering development.

“Economic development is directly linked to robust port infrastructure,” he said. “That’s why our investments go beyond the quay. We’re building integrated logistics services—including cold chain solutions, distribution hubs, and digital tools—to boost safety, reliability, and performance across the board. Integration is how we remove barriers, unlock efficiencies, and deliver value for all stakeholders.”

Also in attendance at the forum were APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke; Chief Financial Officer, Courage Obadagbonyi; Head of Investment Africa, Siebe Ruijgh; and Robert Ruifrok, Head of Maersk Netherlands and Terminals Relations.

