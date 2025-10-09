APM Terminals Calls For Consistent Policy Regulations

APM Terminals Nigeria has emphasized the need for consistent and predictable policy regulations as a key factor in attracting and sustaining foreign investment in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES31) held in Abuja with the theme “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030,” the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, said stability in government policies would provide investors with the confidence needed to commit to long-term investments in the country.

Klinke noted that Nigeria’s inclusion in every global investor’s portfolio is vital to Africa’s long-term development strategy, but emphasized that investors are primarily concerned about policy predictability.

“There is a lot of positivity around the reforms being taken by the government. However, there has to be the right regulatory environment for predictability that guarantees that the rules will not change,” Klinke said.

“Investors understand the volatility of Nigeria’s inflation and forex environment, but they need assurance that regulations allow them to adjust tariffs and operations accordingly. Without that, it becomes a huge hindrance to business.”

During a CEO roundtable on the future of infrastructure funding in Nigeria, Klinke joined other panelists including Daniel Mueller, Executive Director of InfraCredit; Abdul Kamara, Director-General of the African Development Bank’s Nigeria Country Office; and Rachel More-Oshodi, CEO of ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Limited, to discuss sustainable financing options for Nigeria’s infrastructure needs.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who addressed the summit earlier, acknowledged Nigeria’s economic challenges but expressed optimism that the government’s reforms were steering the nation toward inclusive prosperity.

“Every reform we have introduced has emerged from deep reflection and the courage to act in the interest of the nation,” Shettima said.

“Our ticket to achieve inclusive and lasting prosperity lies in sound policies, strong partnerships, and private sector commitment. We are ready to implement actionable recommendations from this summit to industrialize Nigeria through power, logistics, and technology.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Ewalefoh, identified political risk as one of Nigeria’s biggest barriers to investment.

“Public resources can no longer support the scale of transformation we envisage. This is where the ICRC serves as a catalyst, to regulate and oversee PPP projects. Nigeria is open for business, and the ICRC is available to guide investors,” Ewalefoh stated.

The discussions at NES31 underscored the importance of policy consistency, transparent regulations, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in bridging Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and improving investor confidence.