APM Terminals Berths Largest Containership At Lagos Port

APM Terminals Apapa has docked the largest containership with a capacity of 7,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) ever to visit Nigeria’s Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The vessel, EA Centaurus is owned by COSCO Shipping and currently flies the Singaporean flag. It was learnt that ship, measuring 272 metres in length, 43 metres in width and a 14.3-meter draft was welcomed by senior officials from APM Terminals, COSCO Shipping, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) underscoring the importance of this moment for Nigeria’s trade sector.

Commenting on the historic berthing, APM Terminals Apapa’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, emphasised the economic implications of welcoming such a large vessel.

He said: “The arrival of EA Centaurus represents a turning point in the size and scale of vessels that Apapa can handle,” Knudsen said: “Larger ships mean more efficient economies of scale, which can ultimately lower the cost of imports to Nigeria.”

