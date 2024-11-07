APM Terminals Berths Largest 7,000 TEUs Containership At Lagos Port

Share

APM Terminals Apapa has docked the largest containership with a capacity of 7,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) ever to visit Nigeria’s Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The vessel, EA Centaurus is owned by COSCO Shipping and currently flies the Singaporean flag.

It was learnt that tbat ship, measuring 272 metres in length, 43 metres in width and 14.3-meter draft was welcomed by senior officials from APM Terminals, COSCO Shipping, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) underscoring the importance of this moment for Nigeria’s trade sector.

Commenting on the historic berthing, APM Terminals Apapa’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, emphasised the economic implications of welcoming such a large vessel.

He said: “The arrival of EA Centaurus represents a turning point in the size and scale of vessels that Apapa can handle,” Knudsen said: “Larger ships mean more efficient economies of scale, which can ultimately lower the cost of imports to Nigeria. This milestone is a testament to Nigeria’s increasing trade capacity and APM Terminals’ commitment to supporting this growth.

“By consolidating more cargo onto a single vessel, we’re enhancing efficiency and lowering freight rates for importers. This is a direct benefit to Nigeria’s economy, as it reduces import costs and encourages more robust trade activity.”

The Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership between APM Terminals and COSCO Shipping, calling it an important step forward for Nigeria’s trade infrastructure.

Aubert-Adewuyi said: “This vessel, with its 7,000 TEU capacity, marks a new level of cooperation between APM Terminals and COSCO, as well as Nigeria’s commitment to improving its import and export capabilities.

He explained: “We’re looking forward to the positive impact on growth, not only for the country’s economy but also for our customers and trade partners.”

Also, the Managing Director of COSCO Shipping Lines Nigeria, Rex Wang spoke on the strategic importance of the arrival of EA Centaurus wqs a landmark event for COSCO, as it is the largest vessel they have handled in this region, underscoring the expansion of the company’s services in West Africa.

He expressed confidence in the region’s resilience and potential for growth.

He added: “Our expanded capacity in West Africa will bolster our market presence, and we are optimistic about an economic rebound, supported by an increase in exports like minerals, sesame seeds, and cashews. We believe in the continued recovery and growth of West African trade.”

Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, pledged the Nigeria Customs Service’s support in facilitating swift cargo processing.

Olomu added: “This achievement highlights our commitment to ensuring the rapid and efficient handling of larger shipments,” Olomu stated. “We are dedicated to trade facilitation, which not only boosts revenue but also encourages more vessels of this scale to berth at our ports.”

Adding to the commendations, Adebowale Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Lawal Ibrahim, represented by Traffic Manager, Jimoh Anthony, emphasised the significance of handling such a “gigantic vessel.”

He remarked, “Facilitating larger imports and exports is vital for Nigeria’s economic growth, and we applaud APM Terminals and COSCO Shipping for their roles in helping us achieve this new standard.”

APM Terminals Apapa, a key division of APM Terminals—a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk—operates one of Nigeria’s busiest ports and is central to improving West Africa’s trade logistics.

Through consistent investment in port infrastructure, technology, and workforce training, APM Terminals Apapa is at the forefront of enabling efficient cargo movement and optimising trade flow in the region.

Share

Please follow and like us: