APM Terminals Apapa Marks 440 Days Without Injury, Strengthens Workplace Safety

APM Terminals Apapa has achieved a significant safety milestone, recording 440 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury (LTI), securing a safe working environment for employees and port users. The achievement was announced at the Lagos Port Complex during the celebration of the 2025 Global Safety Day, themed “We Start with Safety.”

Terminal Manager Steen Knudsen described the milestone as a testament to teamwork, discipline, and a robust safety culture embedded in every aspect of the terminal’s operations.

“At APM Terminals, safety is not something we talk about occasionally; it is the foundation of everything we do. Achieving 440 days without a Lost Time Injury reflects the dedication and vigilance of our workforce. We must continue to stay alert, remain curious about our environment, and ensure that every task begins and ends with safety,” Knudsen said.

He noted that the Global Safety Day theme emphasizes the company’s commitment to its employees, customers, and partners across the logistics chain.

APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, reinforced that safety is the company’s core value, both inside and beyond the terminal gates.

“Safety is at the heart of our operations. It is how we care for one another, protect our customers’ cargo, and build a sustainable future. We want safety to be more than a checklist; we want it to be a conversation, ongoing every day among colleagues and across the port community,” Klinke said.

Representing the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), General Manager, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), Engr. Abdul Ibrahim Sani, through Assistant General Manager, Safety, Engr. Adesanya Adebola, commended APM Terminals for maintaining high safety standards, noting that safety directly enhances operational excellence.

“Safety reduces incidents, downtime, and lost time injuries, which in turn boosts productivity and growth. By maintaining such standards, APM Terminals sets a benchmark that instills confidence among customers and partners,” Adebola said.

The Divisional Police Officer of Apapa Port, CSP Christy Ohuei, also encouraged port workers to treat safety as a personal responsibility.

In recognition of exemplary commitment to safety, several employees received awards. Gift Bassey was named Most Outstanding Contractor Personnel, Justin Ogbu Most Outstanding Supervisor, and Maxwell Okojokwo Most Outstanding Fleet Driver.

The milestone underscores APM Terminals’ dedication to creating a safe, productive, and sustainable work environment for all stakeholders.