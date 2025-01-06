APGA’ll Do Better If Entrusted

Share

Chief Sly Ezeokenwa is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview, he speaks on the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his leadership and the reconciliation process to unite all members of the party, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

With the latest judgement of the Supreme Court on APGA’s leadership crisis and the ruling in March 2024, can you give us clarity as to how this case has been processed?

I think the clarity has been provided by the apex court. We got into this unfortunate situation in 2021. Incidentally, I was not the national chairman then. Dr Victor Oye was.

Prior to or in the build-up to the Anambra governorship election in 2021, some persons who wanted to force themselves on the party, travelled to Jigawa, purportedly to coronate another person as a national chairman of APGA.

In that suit, they said that Edozie Njoku was a national chairman but was subsequently suspended. And in his stead, one Jude Okeke was appointed.

Meanwhile, both Edozie Njoku and the said Jude Okeke were unknown to members of APGA because everybody knows that APGA had a convention in Awka in 2019 that brought Dr. Victor Oye back to office for a second time.

So, the madness continued. And then ultimately, when the high court of Jigawa gave that judgement, Oye was removed because if you read the suit the way it was crafted, it would seem as if there was an attempt to remove Njoku. Meanwhile, the person that was removed was Oye.

Njoku, as we consistently maintain, was unknown to the party, was not a member of the party at that time, was not an officer of the party, and could not lay claim to any legitimate leadership position in the party. So, that’s how this whole thing started.

But the Court of Appeal, Kano, after looking at the briefs filed, came to the conclusion that by a subsisting judgement of Anambra State High Court, and a document showing that INEC dully monitored this convention, Oye was the national chairman, and thereby struck out the suit filed at the Jigawa High Court.

It also set aside the proceedings, and declared everything a nullity. Ultimately, the Supreme Court affirmed the judgement. But in the Supreme Court judgement, there was what we call an accidental slip, an error, because before a court delivers judgement, it, first of all, reproduces what we call the background fact or the material fact.

So, in trying to reproduce the material fact, they accidentally mentioned Oye as the person. As I told you, the person that they claimed in the suit at Jigawa that was removed was Njoku, not Oye. So the Supreme Court accidentally mentioned Oye’s name instead of Njoku.

That was what happened. And when the Supreme Court corrected its judgement, the next thing we saw, because we felt that was the end of the matter, was an attempt for someone to enforce a non-existent right. And ultimately, of course, you know the story, the unfortunate recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Then we had no option because what was even more worrisome was the fact that, while all these things were going on, the tenure in question elapsed. That’s another story most people don’t even get.

You’re trying to lay claim to a particular right for a certain term of office between 2019 and 2023. The law is very clear. The moment you’re trying to pursue, for example, you say you elected the governor of a state for a fixed four-year term.

Once you are in court and that term of office elapses, we say that the suit has become academic because there is nothing in the suit for the court to grant again. So, we were surprised when INEC issued the recognition, even after the term of office in question had long elapsed.

So, we are glad because I wouldn’t want us to begin to go into all these needless stories. The most important thing is that the Supreme Court has been able to provide certainty and clarity for the party and we are ready to move forward.

It is time for us to open up the party to our brothers across the country to say, look, APGA is the answer to the problems that are facing this country

We are asking you to clarify how and why a matter that had been decided by the Supreme Court will still show up at a Federal High Court in Abuja, who went to court and what was the judgement?

Let me explain the suit because I didn’t know you were referring to the suit I filed before Justice Omotosho. When INEC purported to issue the recognition on July 9, 2024, we wrote to INEC because even the judgement in question, the judgement of the FCT High Court, which they procured, and the subsequent affirmation of that judgement by the Court of Appeal.

If you read the full text of that judgement, you will see, first of all, Njoku was not even a party in the matter. It was Oye and two persons who were laying claim as members of the purported national officers under Njoku.

Now, INEC purported to rely on that judgement to confer the right for him to, of course, bear the insignia of the national chairman of our political party. We studied that judgement.

Incidentally, I’m a lawyer. We studied that judgement and we saw that there was nowhere in the judgement where the court pronounced Njoku as national chairman. So, we wrote to INEC and we said, please, can you clarify your position, tell us the judgement you’re relying on.

And in any event, like I said earlier, that the tenure in question had elapsed, assuming without conceding that there was even an enforceable right in that judgement. That tenure in office elapsed on May 31, 2023. So, there was absolutely nothing to enforce.

So, when INEC refused to clarify its position or to avail us any copy of the judgement that they relied on or anywhere or show us anywhere it was explicitly stated that you should recognize so-and-so person as a national chairman of APGA, we had no option than to go to a court of competent jurisdiction, which was a Federal High Court, to determine.

You see, if you know the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you know that section 251 confers what we call the original jurisdiction on the Federal High Court about matters listed in that particular section.

One of them, with regards to the review of any action or inaction of a federal government agency and so, we brought that suit because INEC, in the performance of its statutory obligation, has purported to confer a right on somebody under a non-existing court order.

And we said, please, my lord, look at so-and-so judgement because we brought all the judgment before the court. Is there anything, is there any judgement, is there any other conferring any position on soand-so person?

That was the judgement that was delivered by Justice Omotosho on the November 20, 2024, where he clearly stated that there is no judgment of any court anywhere that has conferred any leadership position on Chief Edozie Njoku as a national chairman of APGA. So, that’s what happened with that.

And like I said, the Supreme Court has now delivered its judgement validating, because when Justice Omotosho delivered the judgment, it was unfortunate.

I always say it. When the FCT High Court judgment was delivered, I didn’t use any duplicating words on the Hon Justice that delivered the judgment nor did I use so, on the Court of Appeal.

But we saw how they went to town spewing all manner of I don’t want to go there. But the most important thing is that the innocent judge has not been vindicated by the Supreme Court.

Moving forward after all of these celebrations, what are you going to do to bring members of the party together?

Immediately after the judgement of the court, while there was celebration ongoing, I addressed the press and I said.

Share

Please follow and like us: