APGA Uncovers APC Plots To Present Fake Members

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State on Thursday said it has uncovered a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC ) to use fake members of its party who are members of the APC to claim that APGA members defected to APC.

This was as the party said out of the 50 persons per Local Government Areas, 20 among them would wear APGA uniform at this Friday APC Mega Rally at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral field in Onitsha and would ultimately come on stage to denounce their membership of APGA hence creating false impression before the visiting party chieftains that they are going to win the next week Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the State.

Consequently, upon this alleged plot, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, has described the move as an act of desperation by the APC to make false and bogus claims aimed at retrieving funds donated to it by the party’s leadership in the country, noting that it is dead on arrival.

“Our attention has been drawn to a well-scripted plot by the Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu Campaign organisation of the APC to use fake APGA members who are actually card-carrying members of the APC dressed in APGA uniforms to announce their defection from our great party, APGA ”

“This is true to the nature and mannerism of the APC in Anambra state, whose stock in trade is to rent a crowd of supporters to make false and bogus claims that they are set to take over Anambra state ”

Continuing, Opara posited that the plot is dead on arrival, adding that the desperation of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, is on account of the glaring fact that he would surely lose the coming election.

“Be it known to all and sundry that this latest plot is not novel but pathological with Nicholas Ukachukwu, whose stock in trade is to rent a crowd of supporters to justify huge sums of money donated to him by the leadership of his party when in reality he is not on ground”

“The general public and indeed Nigerians should discountenance the expected plot while watching the rally live on television or online, as it is a criminal representation of what is not only false but unfounded to say the least “, he said.

But the Chairman of APC Elders Council, Prince Bunty Onuigbo, dismissed the allegation, contending that APGA is jittery about the tumultuous crowd of Anambra electorates and supporters that would grace the occasion today .