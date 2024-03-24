APGA to Ganduje: You’re living behind time

The National leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, over his comment that Anambra State has been in political isolation for 25 years on the platform of the party. It further contended that Kano State chose to dump the APC for the New Nigerian Political Party (NNPP) following the show of shame the state witnessed under the APC .

According to a release by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejiofor Opara, the party contended that Ganduje was living in behind time. “I really do not intend to keep this too long, as the response to Ganduje’s claims that “Anambra is not making expected progress under APGA” is one that is self-evident and does not require further ado to dispel. First, I wonder the level of progress Kano State made under Ganduje’s APC that resulted in a revolutionary and historic rejection of the party by the people in 2023 as the people opted instead to vote for the NNPP and were ready to stake their lives to defend their votes.

“This shows one thing; if Ganduje really understands the meaning of progress, he would know that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has remained in winning ways in spite of deliberate systemic efforts to diminish the totality of Southeast progress from quarters very much familiar to Ganduje” “At best, Ganduje’s remarks about “connecting Anambra to the Centre” are open mockery to the sensibility of the Southeast people. “Yesterday’s APC colloquium was held in Nnewi, one of the seven local governments in the Anambra South senatorial district under an APC Senator. Ganduje should commission an independent survey to ask the people of Anambra South how well they have fared under a Senator, who has “connected to the centre”? “The Southeast, nay Anambra, are like old dogs that cannot be caught with new tricks.

There is a lot to be said about the message of the APC national Chairman but given the character and antecedent of the messenger, I and other truly Progressives are not surprised — who would so easily forget a “Gandollar” and his infamous gimmicks as the Governor of Kano State? “Most remnants of the insignificant APC in the state still wonder how a colloquium turned to a political primary election where the National Chairman of a Party has already declared a candidate for an election whose primary election date is yet to be fixed at a time no one is even contemplating such untimely act. Well, that’s their burden to bear.” “Ganduje’s reference to the growth of APGA, which he defined as “not growing” is a sour reminder about how he and other known Actors cajoled Senator Rochas Okorocha, who became Imo State Governor in 2011 on the platform of APGA, to taking a walk of shame.

“Today, they have ingloriously ended his political journey, leaving him orphaned on all sides. Remember, Rochas “connected to the Centre”. What a way to disconnect one from winning ways.