APGA Targets 2m Members Ahead Of  Party Registration

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is currently targeting over two million members as it commences its Continuous Electronic Membership Registration Exercise in March.

Before now, the party had almost achieved its one million membership target in 2024, a development the party intend to surpass in the coming registration.

The party is also embarking on the registration exercise in line with the latest amendments of the Constitution, which states that for the conduct of primary elections, either through direct primaries or consensus, political parties must have a membership database.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, the exercise is aimed at identifying those who are real members of the party, adding that it has become instructive in view of cases such as the death of a member, defection out of the party or those who have attained voting ages.

” This nationwide initiative will begin on March 1, 2026, and will take place simultaneously across all 8,809 electoral wards in Nigeria.”

“In June 2024, APGA became the first political party in Nigeria to automate its membership registration process”

“This pioneering step reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity—values that remain at the core of our party.”

Opara further explained the processes towards the registration of members, which include, “Requirements are simple: a valid voter’s card and two passport photographs”

“Registration can be completed either online at www.officialapga.ng or through WhatsApp on 07055363333, or visit your designated ward to pick the registration form”

“New members will receive a Temporary Membership Slip, followed by a Permanent Membership Card”

Opara also stated that it is open to new members, while old members do not need to go for registration.

“Registration is open to new members nationwide. Existing members who registered electronically do not need to re-register”

“Members who have not uploaded their passport photographs should visit the party’s website or the aforementioned WhatsApp number to update their records”, he noted.