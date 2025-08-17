APGA Sweeps Anambra Election, Says Opposition Humbled

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State yesterday sent other political parties to the cleaners by winning the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election and the Onitsha North 1 State Constituency bye election.

The election which had before now generated so much tension and anxiety ended up in an anti climax as the party went as far as defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu in his own electoral ward at Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area.