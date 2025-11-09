APGA Salutes Tinubu Over Soludo’s Victory

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

The party also emphasized that the task ahead in the next four years demands unity and maturity to sustain governance that benefits the people of Anambra.

Prior to the election, claims circulated suggesting that President Tinubu had instructed his candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, and other APC governors to capture Anambra “through any means possible.” However, the outcome of the election proved that no such directive existed, demonstrating the voters’ refusal to accept such narratives.

In a statement by APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, congratulating Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the party said:

“With 73% of the total votes cast and victories in 98% of the 326 electoral wards across the state, Ndi Anambra have once again delivered a clear, unequivocal, and overwhelming mandate—affirming their trust in Governor Soludo’s visionary leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to building a liveable and prosperous homeland.”

APGA described the victory as more than an electoral outcome, calling it a referendum on performance, a celebration of progressive governance, and a reaffirmation of APGA as the political identity of the Ndi Igbo and custodian of Anambra’s development aspirations.

The party also commended the federal government, INEC, and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful, credible, and orderly election.

“Most importantly, we thank the good people of Anambra State—the voters whose courage, patience, and patriotic participation ensured that democracy triumphed. You are the true winners of this election.”

APGA urged all candidates and political parties to accept Governor Soludo’s olive branch, work together, and consolidate peace while accelerating development.

“Elections are moments of contest; nation-building is a continuous collective duty. The task ahead requires unity, maturity, and shared purpose,” the statement added.

As Governor Soludo embarks on his second term, APGA reaffirmed its commitment to leadership that works for all, building institutions, deepening democracy, expanding economic opportunities, and safeguarding the future of every Anambra son and daughter.

“This victory marks a new chapter. Together, we shall build an Anambra that is liveable, prosperous, globally competitive, and exemplary in governance,” it concluded.