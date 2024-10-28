APGA Reveals Plan To Sanction Lawmaker Who Assaulted Bolt Driver(Video)

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has publicly condemned the actions of Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives for Aba North and South Federal Constituency, following his alleged assault on an e-hailing driver.

The incident, which was captured in a viral video, shows Ikwechegh allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver who had come to deliver an item at his residence.

In a press statement issued on Monday, APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, expressed the party’s disapproval of Ikwechegh’s behaviour, saying it is “Condemnable in all ramifications” and does not align with the party’s values and constitution.

The statement read, “The attention of our great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has been drawn to a viral video of alleged assault meted out to a citizen by the Honourable member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Alex Ikwechegh.

“As a political party founded on respect for Human Rights, we roundly condemn the action of our said member and Federal Parliamentarian, Alex Ikwechegh, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, on the platform of our great Party.

“As a party, we are founded on the basic principles of upholding the dignity of all humans, irrespective of class, creed and/or ethnicity. The recent video allegedly showing Ikwechegh assaulting a cab driver is totally unacceptable and runs counter to what our Party – APGA – represents.

“In line with APGA’s constitution, the Leadership of the Party shall set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the act, and if found wanting, appropriate sanctions shall be meted on him in line with the Constitution of APGA.”

According to Opara, all members of APGA and all elected officials on the party’s platform are expected to exhibit the highest standards of decorum, civility and integrity in all public and private engagements.

“Our party shall not tolerate any verifiable conduct that is not in tandem with the ideals of our founding fathers. In APGA, we are our Brother’s and Sister’s keeper and it cannot be any other way,” the statement added.

