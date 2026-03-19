APGA Replies Abaribe, Says He Was Suspended Not Expelled

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has cautioned the Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, against what it described as misleading claims regarding his status in the party, insisting that he was suspended, not expelled.

Speaking at a press briefing in Umuahia, the state Chairman, Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri, alongside party chieftains including Obinna Ichita and Chukwuemeka Nwokoro, challenged Abaribe to provide proof of his alleged expulsion.

The party maintained that Abaribe was placed on suspension over alleged anti-party conduct and not removed from membership as he has claimed publicly.

The party also called on the Senate leadership to declare the senator’s seat vacant if he fails to step down, accusing him of abandoning the platform that facilitated his election.

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The APGA further alleged that Abaribe had been making moves to obtain a dismissal letter from ward executives to support his claims, describing such efforts as inappropriate.

“This is not a witch-hunt. We are acting in good conscience. Senator Abaribe betrayed the party and should relinquish the mandate,” the party said.

According to the party, there was no internal crisis warranting defection, noting that earlier disputes within APGA had already been settled by the Supreme Court in 2023.

Ichita argued that electoral mandates belong to political parties and voters, not individuals occupying public office.

“You cannot assume an imperial status because you occupy an office. This is a democracy, not a monarchy,” he said.

He added that Abaribe was given an opportunity to respond to allegations but failed to do so, after which he resigned from the party.

“He was invited to respond to allegations but failed to do so. He later resigned and is now attempting to mislead the public by claiming he was sacked,” Ichita stated.

The party also hinted at a developing alliance with another political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections, though details were not disclosed.

APGA Publicity Secretary Nwokoro reiterated that the senator had no legal grounds to retain his seat after leaving the party, urging him to vacate the position.

“The law is clear. Having voluntarily left the party, he cannot continue to hold the mandate. He should vacate the office before he is disgraced,” he said.

However, responding to the allegations, Abaribe argued that his indefinite suspension effectively left him without a political platform, prompting his decision to align elsewhere.

“When you place someone on indefinite suspension for over six months, what does that mean? It simply means the person no longer belongs to the party,” he said.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Power, dismissed claims that he sought to fabricate a dismissal letter, describing the allegation as unfounded.

“My name is Enyinnaya Abaribe. There are certain things you should know I cannot do,” he added.

He also denied lobbying for APGA’s ticket ahead of the 2023 elections, stating instead that party leaders approached him.

Abaribe further downplayed the party’s role in his electoral victory, attributing his success to his personal connection with constituents.

Citing precedents of lawmakers who defected without losing their seats, including a case involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio, he questioned why his situation should be treated differently.

“Is it because I did not defect to the APC? Others have defected without consequences. Why is my case different?” he queried.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between the senator and his former party, with both sides maintaining sharply opposing positions over his political status.