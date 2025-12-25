APGA Reiterates Desire For United Nigeria

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has reiterated the party’s strong desire for a united and all-inclusive Nigeria, irrespective of tribe or religion.

The party also noted that it would continue to uphold the County’s constitution and well-being of its citizens in a bid to achieve the Nigeria of its dream.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, in a Christmas and New Year message, he noted that in the spirit of Yuletide, Nigerians should all embrace peace and oneness, adding that despite the seemingly political divide, Nigerians are first of all Nigerians before the advent of political party affiliations .

“As we reflect on the significance of Christmas and the values it represents – love, kindness, and selflessness – we urge all Nigerians to emulate these virtues in their interactions with one another. May this festive period bring us closer to our shared aspirations for a better Nigeria”

“As we count down to a new year, APGA remains committed to the ideals of our great party and the welfare of our people”

“We reaffirm our dedication to working tirelessly towards a Nigeria that is truly inclusive, prosperous, and just for all”

“On behalf of the National Working Committee of APGA, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. May the coming year bring us joy, good health, and abundant blessings,” he said.