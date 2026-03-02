APGA Recommences Membership Registration

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially recommenced its membership registration and revalidation exercise, in line with the Electoral Act.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo on Monday, 2 March, 2026 announced that he and his wife, Nonye Soludo have revalidated their membership of the party.

“My wife, Dr Nonye, and I led by example, being the first to undergo the process, we have revalidated our membership of the foremost Progressives party in Nigeria,” the governor said in a social media post.

According to Soludo, the “digital transformation is a game-changer, setting APGA apart as a pioneer in Nigerian politics. We are not just updating our records; we are building a robust, credible party structure.

“With National Identification Number (NIN) integration as stipulated by the new electoral Act, we are ensuring the integrity of our membership data base.”

Soludo urged all APGA members to take advantage of the registration opportunity to cement their place in the party while encouraging new members to join the movement.

He assured that the registration and revalidation process is seamless and well simplified noting that no one will be left behind.