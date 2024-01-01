APGA, PDP Alliance Blossoms Ahead Of Anambra 2025 Poll

…Soludo Set Meet With Stakeholders.

The much-touted political alliance between the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra state and the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the area is fast becoming a reality following indications that members of the two parties have resolved to set up a Special Campaign Council to be known as Anambra Ambassadors.

Enhancing this indication is the yet-to-be-confirmed reports that Gov Charles Soludo who was a gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2010 election in the state is said to have given a preliminary nod to the alliance and may soon discuss with the stakeholders of the two political parties.

According to sources, the alliance have become necessary following the lingering leadership tussles within the ranks of the PDP in the state over who is the authentic Chairman of the party in the last two years.

When contacted the then caretaker chairman of the PDP Mr Okey Atulu was not prepared to speak on this planned alliance but it would be recalled that attempts to hold Congresses for the election of a substantive Chairman two years ago ended up in controversy hence leaving the party without a substantive state Chairman.

This development may not have been unconnected with the defection of some leaders of the party including some former National Assembly members to the All Progressives Congress APC in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

Speaking on this alliance state Chairman of APGA who was formerly chairman of the PDP Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye said that he had not been briefed properly but was quick to add that the alliance between his former party and his current party is not out of place adding that what is paramount is for Gov Soludo to deliver as promised which according to him he is doing currently.

“This is politics and you do not leave anything to chance and meanwhile 2024 have just started and it is too early in the day to begin to make permutations”

“I have not been briefed about anything and they all belong to the realm of assumption but then Anambra people are pleased with the Solution agenda of the governor across parties so it is expected that such an alliance is possible”

“We shall keep our fingers crossed and watch developments and about meeting with the governor, Soludo is not just the governor of APGA but the governor of Anambra state and those in the PDP, APGA, APC and others are Anambra people and they have the right to meet with their governor because they voted him into power,” he said.

South East Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mr Obakasi Ojukwu noted that the party’s doors are open to meet with any person or group of persons that share the interest of the state adding that the party welcomes the alliance.

“Yes I have heard of that alliance and several meetings going on between the PDP and our party APGA and we welcome it even though 2025 is far away from now ”

“According to the Bible, he that is not scattering is gathering hence you don’t stop them from doing what they are doing because an alliance means that you share the same ideas and have the same focus ” he noted.