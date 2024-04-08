APGA Nat’l Chairman: Ezeokenwa Seeks Decentralization Of Security Architecture

Following the spate of mass killings in Nigeria, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Barr Sylvester Ezeokenwa has called for the decentralization of the country’s Security organizations across the Nation.

Ezeokenwa while reacting to the killing of 140 persons in the North Eastern parts of the country contended that it has become imperative that the security architecture needs to be decentralized in order to nip the activities of gunmen on the board.

He noted that such a policy would hold the respective regions and states responsible for all forms of brigandage in their areas as they are well-armed with those basic information about the human activities in their areas of jurisdiction.

According to a release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Dr Tony Olisa Mbeki, the National Chairman urged President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to expedite actions in this regard to avert possible incidents in future.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, has strongly condemned the violence and senseless killings targeting innocent residents of communities in Kogi State, notably in areas such as Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo, and other affected regions within Omala Local Government Area”

“Unknown gunmen had invaded Agojeju Odo in Omala local government area of Kogi state, leaving 19 people dead and several houses set ablaze”

“Just recently, gunmen attacked remote villages in the north-central Nigeria’s Plateau state, killing at least 140 people. In Benue, no fewer than 50 persons, including a family of seven, were feared dead following the invasion of the Gbagir community in Ukum Local Government Area of the State by suspected armed militia. Also, gunmen invaded Gindin Duste Makyali of the Kufana District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least 12 people during the attack and many more in such attacks”

