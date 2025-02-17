APGA Nat’l Chairman Dismisses Opposition Threats In Anambra

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa has dismissed the boast of three major opposition parties in Anambra to wrestle powers from the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo.

Ezeokenwa expressed confidence that the newly established Solution Kindred Initiative SKI in APGA would secure at least seven thousand votes for the governor in the coming November gubernatorial election in the state.

He gave the assurance while speaking at a retreat organised by the state Chairman of the party, Bar Ifeatu Obi-Okoye.

“What you are seeing today is a manifestation of our readiness to return Gov Charles Soludo back to government house Awka and all those threats and boasts of the APC, Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party PDP are empty because that know that we are on ground and they do not have any campaign materials to unset our governor,” he said.

In his speech while admonishing party members, APGA lawmaker representing Ihiala federal Constituency, Hon. Pascal Agbodike stressed the need for the members to be their brother’s keeper as the party is founded on truth.

Agbodike while commending the State Chairman Obi-Okoye for such initiative deployed in forming the body expressed his support for the group.

Earlier, in his words, Okoye said, “For those who have eyes for political future, APGA and its members are buildings and operational strategy around local government mayors, ward chairmen and party chairmen towards stabilizing the party for greater Anambra.

He further explained that the meeting was strategic to plan the future of the party and understand its progress.

Obi Okoye lauded the various council majors for their eyes on the future and their partnership with the SWC towards changing the narrative of the party’s future, adding that “from today we are going to work as one body.,”

“The achievement of the party since 2023 is the launch of the Solution Kindred across over 12, 000 kindreds. We are the only party that can do this because we have been in government for the past 18 years. We need to have a machinery on ground to appreciate what the governor has done in the past three years,” he said.

