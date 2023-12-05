APGA Mega Rally: A Drive To Change Political Landscape In Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has shown the people of Anambra State a scorecard with his achievements and civic engagement in 20 months in office.

Prof Souldo presented his scorecard over the weekend in Nnewi, during the zonal mega rally of the Soludo Ambassadors (SA), one of his support groups who are supportive of his ambition and administration as the Governor of the State.

However, he was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, he said, that Governor Soludo appreciated the organizers of this mega rally while the significant milestones of his government in various sectors in his administration have shown his government’s commencement of work in three stage areas of security, infrastructural developments and cleanliness of the State —the foundational pillars of the state of emergency he declared the very day he assumed office.

“Also according to him, while the State is calm now in terms of insecurity, road construction and infrastructural development works are currently ongoing in all the 21 local government areas of the State; while Okpoko, the hitherto largest swamp in Africa, has now been transformed into a regenerated city — a gesture, he said is also being replicated in different parts of the State at the moment.

“Indeed, we’re changing the gear of development in Anambra State,” the Governor confidently assured the people of the state.

The governor also said, he does not really like blowing his trumpet but prefers the masses who hear, see and feel the impact to do so, Governor Soludo expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the people and urged them to continue supporting the APGA-led government. He further assured the masses that more transformative initiatives were underway in the State.

However, the National Leader of the Soludo Ambassadors and Managing Director of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr Ossy Onuko, said the aim of the rally was to enlighten the people of the zone on what the Governor is doing and the need to keep supporting him, took the stage to highlight the perfect way to impacts the Governor Soludo’s leadership in the State.

He underscored the Governor’s commitment to youth empowerment, highlighted the recent empowerment of 5000 youths with both skills and financial support; as well as the ongoing employments of thousands of teachers and health workers in the state, and the recent declaration of free education in primary schools and junior secondary classes of all public schools in Anambra.

Also, he drew attention to the 400 kilometres of extensive road projects so far undertaken by Soludo’s administration, as well as the ongoing construction of Ekwulobia Flyover and the biggest amusement park in the southeast; Onuko said beyond road infrastructure, the Governor’s vision also extended into diverse realms, as exemplified by the free distribution of 1.1 million coconut and palm seedlings —a strategic move towards the palm revolution and sustainable agricultural development in the Anambra State.

He further highlighted, the Governor’s plan to initiate three new cities in Anambra, to be known as Awka 2.0, Nnewi 2.0. and Onitsha 2.0, adding that the government is also currently reviving the urban water schemes in the State.

These initiatives, according to Onuko, collectively illustrate a forward-thinking approach of the Governor to the welfare of the people, transformative development, and general economic well-being of the State.

Earlier in his address, the Anambra South Zonal Coordinator of Soludo Ambassadors, Hon Prince Nnamso Nwafororizu said, the Governor’s second tenure isn’t negotiable. He recalled that Anambra Central Senatorial District and Anambra North Senatorial District had taken their two tenures each in the leadership of the State, stressing the need for Anambra South to take their own turn in full without interruption.

Contributing, the National Coordinator of the group, Mr Nwachukwu Obiora Kenneth urged the people to keep supporting the Governor, who, he said, had proved to understand the job he came to do in the state.

In their separate remarks, the State Chairman of APGA in Anambra state, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye (represented by the Nnewi North APGA Chairman, Hon. Tony Muodielu); the State’s Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Ndubuisi; and the National Woman Leader of the Soludo Ambassadors, Hon. Vera Atuigwe, all attested to the good works of the APGA-led government in Anambra State.

They said the Governor did well towards actualizing his vision of making the state a livable and prosperous homeland, in keeping his campaign words to Ndị Anambra.

Although earlier represented at the event by Hon. Jude Osummuo, the Traditional Ruler of Nnewi and longest serving monarch in Africa, H.R.H. Igwe Kenneth Orizu thereafter, played host to the members of the Soludo Ambassadors who paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace, where he also commended the Governor and his team for their good works in the state, and also showered his royal blessings on them.

Other stakeholders who graced the occasion include the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi North Local Government Area, Engr. Chris Obiorah; the President General of Nnewi, Dr. Mmaduka Atueyi; Coordinators and other principal officers of the group at the different Senate zones and local government areas of Anambra State, including the Zonal Director, Contact and Mobilization, Anambra South, Hon. Ikechukwu Umeanima; and the Local Government Coordinator for Nnewi South, Hon. Anselm D’Great.

Aside the installation of more patrons and patronesses of Soludo Ambassadors; the event also featured parades and processions by different groups, including members of the Soludo Ambassadors from the seven local government areas in Anambra South, who all dance-marched round, reinstating their solidarity with the Governor Soludo.