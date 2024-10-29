New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. APGA May Sanction…

APGA May Sanction N’assembly Member For Assaulting Cab Driver

A member of the House of Representatives from Aba North and South Constituency, Chief Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, may be made to face disciplinary action by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over the reported case of assault on a taxi cab operator recently.

This is in response to a viral video clip that showed the lawmaker assaulting the driver which the party condemned in its entirety.

According to APGA National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, the ideology of the party is for all to be their brothers’ keeper, adding that such actions negate the vision and mission of the party.

Opara said a disciplinary committee would be set up by the party to investigate the incident and carry out disciplinary actions against the legislator if found wanting.

He said: “The attention of our great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been drawn to a viral video clip of alleged assault meted out to a citizen by the honourable member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Alex Ikwechegh.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

CBN: Financial Institutions’ Loans To Govt Hit N42.02trn
Read Next

Ondo Guber: We Don’t Need To Rig To Win –Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa
Share
Copy Link
×