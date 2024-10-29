APGA May Sanction N’assembly Member For Assaulting Cab Driver

Share

A member of the House of Representatives from Aba North and South Constituency, Chief Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, may be made to face disciplinary action by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over the reported case of assault on a taxi cab operator recently.

This is in response to a viral video clip that showed the lawmaker assaulting the driver which the party condemned in its entirety.

According to APGA National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, the ideology of the party is for all to be their brothers’ keeper, adding that such actions negate the vision and mission of the party.

Opara said a disciplinary committee would be set up by the party to investigate the incident and carry out disciplinary actions against the legislator if found wanting.

He said: “The attention of our great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been drawn to a viral video clip of alleged assault meted out to a citizen by the honourable member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Alex Ikwechegh.”

