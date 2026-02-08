APGA Makes N174m From LG Forms In Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has raked in over N174 million from the expression of interest forms for the February Local Government primary elections

This is coming as the National Chairman of the party, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, has dismissed allegations of imposing candidates for the Councillorship primary elections.

A breakdown of the sum indicated that a total of 154 persons indicated interests to contest for the Chairmanship tickets of the party through the payment of N1 million, while about 2,000 persons expressed interest in the Councillorship positions with the payment of N100,000.00 each.

However, female aspirants paid the sum of N50, 000.00 in line with the guidelines for the party’s primary elections.

Governor Charles Soludo had amended the guidelines directing the party leadership that the payment for nomination forms should be made once an aspirant has secured the nomination of the party.

At the zonal party Secretariat, Agu- Awka, a crowd of aspirants besieged the venue for the screening of aspirants, which the National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, promised would be peaceful and transparent.

But Ezeokenwa is being accused of imposing candidates of his choice in some local government areas, which he described as untrue.

According to the duo of the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, and a member of his Media team Mr Vincent Ezechukwu, there is nothing like that, adding that the party already has laid down guidelines for the screening and conduct of the primary elections.