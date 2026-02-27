APGA Launches Nationwide E-Membership Drive March 1

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on all supporters, members, and stakeholders of the party to participate in its Continuous Electronic Membership Registration Exercise starting on March 1, 2026.

The party made this appeal at a press briefing held at the party’s zonal headquarters in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Friday, February 27.

The National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, who spoke at the press conference, said the initiative will cover all 8,809 electoral wards across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory FCT).

Opara said, “This nationwide initiative will begin on March 1, 2026, and will take place simultaneously across all 8,809 electoral wards in Nigeria.

“Existing members are expected to validate their membership, while new and intending members are encouraged to register. Participants must be 18 years or older and possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).”

Opara noted that the exercise is aimed at modernising APGA’s membership database, ensuring data integrity, promoting inclusivity, and strengthening internal democracy.

“In June 2024, APGA became the first political party in Nigeria to automate its membership registration process. This pioneering step reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity,” he said.

Participants can register online via www.officialapga.ng, through WhatsApp at 07055363333, or at their designated ward offices. New members will receive a Temporary Membership Slip followed by a Permanent Membership Card.

Opara added that the party aims to surpass a two-million membership target nationwide and reiterated that APGA is a national party, not a regional one.

“A party that has won elections in Benue State, for instance, cannot be called a regional party. Political parties must come together based on ideology, not merely to challenge the party in power,” he said.

The party encouraged all eligible Nigerians to seize the opportunity to join APGA and contribute to shaping the future of the country.