APGA Inaugurates 31-Member National Working Committee

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is systematically building to last.

He said the outgoing National Working Committee is handing over APGA National Headquarters in Abuja and in Anambra State with cash of over 300 million in Nigeria.

He said APGA is a party for the common man clearly route in good ideology. APGA is also a strong advocate of true federalism and they believe that the party will continue to partner with the government in the central to move the country forward.

Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done during the last general election, especially in Anambra State.

He appealed to all those who have decamped to other political parties to reconsider their decision and come back to the party because there is no other party with a sound political ideology that would build a better Nigeria like A PGA.

In his speech, the immediate past National Chairman of the APGA, Ozomkpu Victor Ike Oye said that the target of the 3rd largest political party in Nigeria is to compete favourably with the other two major political parties in the next coming general election.

He said the party has done very well in the last general election having won the governorship election in Anambra, and Abia . The party also won many national Assembly and in the State,

In Anambra State, the party won 16 out of 30 seats in the Anambra state Assembly, 2 seats in Bayelsa State, won the chairmanship slot and 8 councillors in Gwaggalada and a lot more.

Oye said that the eight years in the saddle as the National Chairman came with numerous challenges. “Unfortunately most of these challenges were deliberately designed by some unscrupulous elements to put a spanner in the wheels of progress of the party.

We have fought the good fight and now await the crown of glory. Building a cohesive, people-oriented political party requires altruism, resilience and hard work. The modest accomplishments, we have recorded were driven by these characteristics.

In the 2023 elections, our party was s viewed by many as to toughest in the annals of Nigeria because of the untoward impact of the Obidient movement across the country, which led to many upsets. However, our great party still recorded an impressive performance.

In a voice vote conducted at the convention Hon Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa emerged as the winner. In his acceptance speech, he prom6 that under his watch all organs Chapter of the party shall become active parts of the decision-making process.

He said his leadership will be launching “Project Drive APGA as a strategic game-changing approach to the political dynamic of the time.

With the emergence of Barr Ezeokenwa, he becomes the fourth national chairman of APGA.