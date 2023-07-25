APGA has always produced credible leaders –Ezeokenwa

How has the journey been and the challenges since your emergence as the National Chairman of APGA?

Well, it is not a very straight forward question to answer in that manner, but I can tell you that it has been very daunting, if I may use that word. I always like to draw an analogy from what transpired during the last general election. Because of the emergence of Labour Party and the group of young men and women and a movement championed by a majority of young people, who made so much noise and effigy around that, which centered around the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State. Incidentally for us in APGA, as a political party, that movement that was to champion the presidential ambition of Obi, some other persons translated it as a movement of Labour Party instead of concentrating on the presidential election of Obi. We saw a whole lot of sympathy weaved around Labour Party as a political party, and under that platform, some candidates for other elective positions benefited from it. So, based on that background it has been a daunting task for us to begin to re-convince the people, and not just the people of Anambra State, but Nigerians in general that APGA still remains the credible platform for anybody to achieve his or her political quest in the country. I have always said it that APGA is synonymous with good governance. Going by the previous governors, who have served in the state, like Peter Obi, Willie Obiano and now Prof. Charles Soludo, there is no better example than the euphoria that greeted Obi’s presidential candidacy. I have always told anybody that cares to listen that anything that you attribute to Obi as a person, why people choose him and the achievements he recorded as a governor of Anambra State, was due to the implementation of the APGA manifesto. They are inseparable. So, you cannot be counting those credit stories of APGA and begin to appropriate them to the Labour Party. That would be most uncharitable. What I am doing is to convince stakeholders not to appropriate credit due to APGA to another political party. Of course, this is a matter of ideology and it is a very difficult one. They whipped up sentiments and so much emotions about Labor Party but APGA has always been that political party that has produced credible leaders using Anambra State as a case study. It is not easy but we are determined to do that. Secondly, like I said earlier, the movement by Labuor Party was by young persons, and what has APGA done? APGA said, yes, we see a seeming change in the area of political party participation in Nigeria and we saw young people deeply involved and interested in party politics unlike in the past when they showed lez affair attitude to everything called politics. But over the years because of that attitude, there has been that persistence production of bad leaders. And, of course, bad leaders translate to bad governance. And now, we are now seeing young people, who are now interested in politics and political party participation and APGA wants to offer it to these young persons and also tell them that they can achieve what they want in APGA as a political platform to achieve whatever we want to achieve in terms of political party participation. We are not stopping at that; we are getting into serious stakeholders’ engagement. We are trying as much as possible to incorporate the party at the various levels, wards and local government. We are planning a retreat for all members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to put in place the noble ideas and manifesto of this administration.

What about the litany of litigations in the party and the need to bring factions together?

There are two issues that you raised now and the first one is the seemingly leadership tussle and how to bring the actors together. When you come to the issue of whether there is leadership tussle; my answer is straight. There has never been. Recall that I was the National Legal Adviser of the party and I know everything and the nitty gritty of all the challenges. What you call legal tussle is a plot by some people who have penchant for mischief. You will notice that someone has chosen to be mischievous by moving from one court to the other and one media house to the other to propagate a nonexisting court judgement or the other. But that is the person’s business. The only thing is that as a political party, there is some level of distraction because people tend to believe what the media feeds them with, and once there is that perception of a seeming crisis or internal tussle, people tend to accept it and begin to ask questions: Whether you can really keep get act together; what is the possibility that if we vote for Mr. A, Mr. B will not come in and change everything. For us here, we know that there is no problem because I have always said it that anything about political party has a regulatory body. If you want to know the CEO of any commercial bank in Nigeria, you go to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). If you want to know who is the chairman of a political party, you go to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). If you look at section 22 of the Constitution, you will see what it talks about political parties, the conditions that you would meet for you to be registered as a political party by INEC and it is INEC that regulates the activities of political parties. So, if you are a national chairman of a party or a national officer, it means by implication that you must have emerged through a process of national convention that was monitored by INEC. So, anyone who says that he is the national chairman of the party should tell us the national convention that produced him. It is not a question of trying to parade a judgement. The question is: Where did you hold your national convention? Who monitored it? Was it INEC or which body? In 2019, there was a national convention in Awka, monitored by INEC’s team led by a National Commissioner, Prof Remi Akinyade and the records are there. In 2023, the national convention was held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, Anambra State and was monitored by INEC’s team led by Barr. Festus Okoye. So, if you say that you are the national chairman, show us the reports of your national convention. It is not something that you conduct within the comfort or confines of your house and go to one media house and start talking rubbish. So, for that issue and like I said before, we don’t have any problem and if anyone chooses to go about the various media houses, propagating that, it is not our problem. As a political party, we are focused on our mandate and we are moving on. Another issue is how do we manage the actors? First, it is very important and our only interest is how APGA produces credible leaders for all elective positions or offices in Nigeria. Also, part of our primary objective is to help young people, credible Nigerians, patriotic Nigerians sell our manifesto and ideology to Nigerians and elect APGA candidates. Now, the actor you are referring to has deviated from these objectives and is probably chasing money or chasing crowd. Of course, you can see that we are diverse in respect to what we want as a political party. But if you are interested in helping APGA become a credible platform or help APGA to become a popular political party, whatever ithat interest, we try as much as possible to accommodate it within the confines and dictates of the constitution of the party. We cannot say, come let the National Secretary step down, so that you can come in. The only thing you can do is to join the party. If there is any elective position that you want to contest for, you go through the electoral process. A political party is not a business enterprise and it depends on your interest. If your interest is to make money from the party or milk the party. If INEC does not recognise you and has not allowed you to conduct a convention, and you want to be national chairman, it means that the idea is to enrich your pocket.

Nigerians are grappling with the issues of subsidy removal by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and hike in fuel price. What is your take on the issues?

We must ask ourselves whether a political party is elected based on its manifesto and ideology or not? So, we must first of all go back to the manifesto of President Bola Tinubu’s party. From this, you will know if the President has derailed from his party’s manifesto.

The presidential candidates of the various political parties in respect of the removal of subsidy all believe in unison that subsidy as it is being managed has not been sustainable and they were very clear about it. When you are clear about it, the next thing is the alternative.

I will go down memory lane. Subsidy as crafted originally was to do one major thing; that Nigerians enjoy in the sense that it means that there is an international price of petroleum products and the government in a bid to regulate it has to pay the difference. It was a very noble idea and objective. But the issue is that this very noble objective has been mismanaged and abused in the sense that people used it to corrupt and enrich themselves to the detriment of the people and the government and we had to do something drastic about it.

Painfully, and I say it with every sense of responsibility that the masses are at the receiving end of every government policy. What was originally designed to benefit Nigerians has been abused and in a rather disappointing manner. But we have not seen what the Nigerian government have done over the years to checkmate the criminal enterprise that trailed the subsidy regime.

There is no doubt that the regime has been handled in a very despicable manner. I remember that during President Goodluck Jonathan administration, an enquiry was set up to look into this issue and there were startling revelations.

It was revealed that marketers import these products, do the paper work, collect their payment and find a way to smuggle the products out of the country. You cannot think of any worse economic sabotage against this country as this. What I am saying is that the masses are at the receiving end of every government policy and it is due to mismanagement. So, it is good a thing that the Tinubu government has come in to say enough is enough.

But the issue is: If you sell at international market price, there is bound to be inflation because it is no longer being regulated. And a very critical question that should be answered is: What happens to funds meant for the subsidy that was removed?

Government will save a whole lot of money from the subsidy that was supposed to be paid and that is a litmus test for the Tinubu administration and Nigerians are watching keenly what would be done with the subsidy money. My advice is that government should try as much as possible to work in the interest of the people of Nigeria, so that we have for once, a government that will be totally responsible to the masses. Government should try to take care of certain sectors of the economy, so that the subsidy removal will not affect the people.

One critical sector is power; we cannot run businesses with petrol or diesel and do it successfully. If you don’t take care of power, the small and medium scale Industries suffer. There would be increase in the poverty rate and so many businesses will shut down. This means that unemployment rate will continue to increase. Government must also provide mass transportation scheme to help the citizens. We have rail lines abroad and the system is that you can walk from your house, get any available train, go to work to a place like 100 miles, be there on time and still come back home.

These are so many things government can do with the subsidy money. If we can invest money saved from subsidy removal in the power and transportation sector, and empower small and medium businesses as most countries are doing, we will lift a lot of people out of poverty because small and medium businesses drive the economy and not multi-national companies. If government can provide take-off capital for these businesses, you will see exponential growth in our economy, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gross National Product (GNP) of the country.

There will also be increase in the number of industries that will provide job opportunities for the people. So, there should be enquiry into the subsidy regime, so that anyone or company that has benefited from the corruption that characterised it, must be made to refund every penny to the country. It is only when that happens will the masses have confidence in the Tinubu administration. Trust is very important in government or in the affairs of government. So, for me, the subsidy issue is a litmus test for the Tinubu administration.