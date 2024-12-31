APGA Hails Soludo For 5 Hospitals In Anambra Northh

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman Sylvester Ezeokenwa has praised Governor Charles Soludo for building five hospitals in Anambra North.

He said: “We have witnessed great transformation in Anambra North under Governor Charles Soludo and the developmental strides have been unprecedented in the annals of governors in our zone.”

He added: “We all know that Governor Soludo’s infrastructural projects began in Okpoko, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra North which was once a slum but has now been transformed into a ‘New Haven’ complete with good road networks, pipe-borne water, and a General Hospital.

“We have seen the construction of 10 roads in Onitsha South LGA, including Niger Street Fegge, Onitsha, which connects the Head Bridge to the Main Market in Onitsha with over twenty roads in the zone at various stages of completion.”

Share

Please follow and like us: