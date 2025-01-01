APGA Hails Soludo For 5 Hospitals In Anambra North

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman Sylvester Ezeokenwa has praised Governor Charles Soludo for building five hospitals in Anambra North.

He said: “We have witnessed great transformation in Anambra North under Governor Charles Soludo and the developmental strides have been unprecedented in the annals of governors in our zone.”

He added: “We all know that Governor Soludo’s infrastructural projects began in Okpoko, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra North which was once a slum but has now been transformed into a ‘New Haven’ complete with good road networks, pipe-borne water, and a General Hospital.

