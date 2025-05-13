APGA Forum: Ukachukwu–Ekwunife Ticket Can’t Stop Soludo

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Forum has dismissed the choice of Senator Uche Ekwunife as the running mate to Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting the ticket poses no threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid.

Speaking in Awka, the forum’s leader, Chinedu Obigwe, described the Ukachukwu–Ekwunife combination as “dead on arrival,” asserting that Soludo is already coasting to victory ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

“I followed Ukachukwu’s attempts to select a deputy, from considering the Canada-based brother of Ebube Muonso to finally settling for the ‘Skelewu dancing’ Senator Uche Ekwunife,” Obigwe said.

He alleged that Senator Ekwunife is leveraging the position to revive her political career and benefit financially from Ukachukwu’s campaign resources.

“Anambra people are wiser and cannot be deceived. Her acceptance of the deputy governorship slot is a strategy to cash out from the free money Ukachukwu is throwing around,” he said.

Obigwe maintained that no amount of publicity or political maneuvering would secure victory for the APC candidate.

“Anambra is in safe hands, and the people are resolute in their support for Governor Soludo’s well-deserved second term,” he added.

Governor Soludo, who was elected in 2021 under APGA, is seeking re-election in the upcoming gubernatorial poll.

Share