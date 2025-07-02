APGA Fixes July 21 For Anambra South Primary Election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has fixed July 21st for the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District primary election.

This is coming as the six aspirants who were advised by Gov Charles Soludo to go into conclave to agree on a consensus candidate are yet to agree.

It was equally gathered that intensive horse trading is currently pervading among the statutory delegates for the primary election while pressures are on the party leadership for the election of prefered Adhoc delegates for the primary election.

New Telegraph recalls that Soludo at a stakeholders meeting of the party in Ekwulobia advised them to choose among themselves a candidate for the bye election or allow him to choose for them.

While the party awaits the nomination of a consensus candidate by the six aspirants, the party has announced a provisional timetable for the conduct of the primary elections for the National and state Assemblies for two Senatorial Districts , five Federal House of Representatives seats and nine state Assembly seats which includes Onitsha North 1 whose lawmaker was kidnapped and killed after collecting ransom.

According to a press release by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara;

“Pursuant to it’s powers under APGA Constitution 2019 and in compliance with the INEC timetable and schedule of activities for bye election into two Senatorial Districts , five Federal Constituencies and nine state Assembly Constituencies scheduled to hold on August 16 2025 , the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has approved the following provisional timetable/ schedule of activities for the aforementioned bye elections.

“Sale and Return of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms ; July 3rd to July 9th 2025.

“Screening of prospective Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly Aspirants July 12th 2025.

“Resolution of Appeals arising from screening July 15th 2025.

“Ward Congresses for the election of Adhoc delegates July 15th 20225.

“Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly Primary Elections July 21st 2025.”

Speaking further on the scheduled primary elections the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara reiterated the party’s resolve to ensure transparency in the conduct of the elections urging aspirants to have confidence in the party and it’s electoral process.