APGA Dismisses Obi’s Claims On Anambra Schools

The criticism of the state of Anambra public schools by former Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has drawn the anger of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the area, dismissing it as sheer envy of the successes of schools in the state. Obi was quoted as describing Anambra public schools as lacking chairs and other instructional materials for teaching and learning.

Apparently surprised at what he called share envy, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, contended that despite the quantum of excellent records of the public schools, Obi has chosen to turn a blind eye to them, a development he said is too pedestrian for a man of his own status.

Opara further wondered why the supporters of Obi chose to present unverifiable data about the state of public schools, which, according to him, is intended to mislead the unsuspecting members of the public. “I am not unaware that spurious Phillips consulting junk data on Anambra education is an orchestration of a man renowned for ‘Chinese data’ and fake statistics.”

“One of such fake data being the claptrap claim that Anambra went from 26th to number 1 under Peter Obi. “Well, we have searched and even enquired from relevant authorities, what we discovered is not so different from the ‘one shoe, one wrist watch’ tales by moonlight” “It is nothing short of a false narrative told forcefully and repeatedly that it began to appear real.”

Opara insisted that despite the boast of Obi, who claims to have made great achievements in his eight years in office, the over three years of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration have surpassed the former governor’s claims. “Ordinarily, I never imagined I would have any reason to speak about Peter Obi in this round of electioneering, especially as every known data shows that Soludo’s three-year record has carpeted his eight-year sojourn put together.” “At a time, Anambra Public schools are celebrating visible laurels nationally and by reputable organizations, Peter is not happy how all this is foreclosing his many half-truths.”

“That Anambra public schools won the overall best school in the country is not deserving of Peter’s congratulations.” Opara observed that the negative criticism of Mr Peter Obi is a plot to enthrone one of his own as the governor of Anambra state in the November 8th gubernatorial election, noting that they are on a wild goose chase.