APGA Dismisses Obi, Labels Him Failed Coach

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken a swipe at former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, describing him as a failed coach who has been unable to lead any political team to victory in the last 13 years.

APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, stated this while reacting to a viral video in which Obi claimed to be politically superior to Governor Charles Soludo, describing the Anambra Governor as someone “playing in a lower political division.”

Opara said that rather than reflect and adjust, Obi has continued to repeat the same political mistakes that have led to serial failures.

“We all witnessed Mr. Peter Obi’s several unsuccessful attempts to lead gubernatorial candidates to victory,” Opara said. “He sponsored Chief Oseloka Obaze under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and failed to deliver him. He also backed Mr. Valentine Ozigbo under the same PDP, and again failed to secure victory.”

The APGA spokesman questioned the basis for Obi’s claim of being politically “higher” than Governor Soludo, arguing that Obi has no current political platform or structure to justify such a claim.

According to him, Obi’s comments stem from “sheer envy and petty jealousy,” particularly because Soludo achieved a second term as governor—something Obi allegedly tried to prevent for his successors.

“It is a known fact that Mr. Peter Obi prides himself as the only governor in Anambra who got a second term,” Opara stated. “Yet, he attempted to stop former Governor Willie Obiano from getting a second term and failed. He also plotted to stop Soludo’s second term but failed again. This is pettiness from a coach who keeps applying the same failed tactics.”

Using a football analogy, Opara said Obi’s record is one of repeated failure:

“In football, a coach belongs to the same division or league as the club he manages. It doesn’t matter if he once played in the Champions League—when you coach a Division 1 club, you share in their wins and losses,” he explained.

“Now imagine a coach who has spent 13 years in Division 1 without winning a trophy, yet brags that he belongs in the Champions League. The question is: which Champions League club is he currently playing for?”

“The truth is, he has serially failed as a coach and is battling relegation. Instead of learning and reinventing himself, he keeps repeating the same tactics and expecting different results,” Opara added.