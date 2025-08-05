APGA Dismisses LP Reaction, Says Soludo Vindicated Over Psychiatric Comment

The (All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed criticisms from the Labour Party (LP) and members of the Obidient movement over Governor Charles Soludo’s recent comments, insisting that the governor has been vindicated.

At a party rally in the Anambra South Senatorial District, Governor Soludo had remarked that anyone promising to serve only one term if elected governor when the constitution allows for two terms should be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.

He argued that such a promise disrupts the established zoning arrangement in the state.

The comment drew sharp reactions from LP supporters, who claimed Soludo was targeting their presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. They accused the governor of repeatedly attacking the former Anambra governor out of desperation.

However, APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, speaking with reporters in Awka, defended Soludo’s remarks, saying the governor was speaking strictly on the issue of zoning and rotation within Anambra State and never mentioned Obi or national politics.

“It is both overbearing and a national embarrassment to continuously link every comment made in Anambra’s political discourse to Mr. Peter Obi,” Opara said. “Soludo’s remarks were focused solely on the state’s zoning arrangement, not any individual.”

Opara argued that the outrage from LP and Obidient supporters only confirmed the validity of Soludo’s point.

“Those reacting have, in fact, vindicated Soludo by indirectly admitting they fall into the category he referenced,” he stated.

He likened the response to “the mindless embrace of non-state actors in the Southeast,” claiming that emotion has clouded reason in political debates.

“The attempt to drag every issue back to Peter Obi is becoming excessive and damaging to the image of Ndigbo,” he added.

He further criticized Obi’s camp for responding unnecessarily and said their reaction revealed a poor grasp of political context and history.

“Soludo made a factual statement grounded in the realities of Anambra’s political structure. He didn’t name anyone or address national politics. Their reaction only underscores a lack of restraint,” he said.

Opara stressed that while APGA and the people of Anambra are focused on promoting effective leadership, character must remain a priority.

“If anyone can’t take the heat, they should step out of the kitchen,” he concluded.