APGA Dismisses Judgement Against Oye, Insists Ezeokenwa Remains Nat’l Chairman

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) loyal to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has dismissed the judgement delivered by Hon. Justice Mohammed, A Madugu of the FCT High Court, Bwari Division recognising Mr Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the party.

It also ruled that the National Convention that produced Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the National Chairman is illegal and of no effect.

In a press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara and the National legal Adviser of the party, Victor Agunzi contended that it has nothing to do with the judgement, adding that the National Convention that produced Ezeokenwa is valid and that the tenure of Edozie Njoku who the Court said is the National Chairman has expired hence lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the emergence of Ezeokenwa.

“Our great party had raised alarm concerning the curious steps taken by Justice Madugu in the course of the proceedings particularly the Ruling he delivered on Friday, 2nd of June, 2023, wherein the Court purportedly declared as incompetent, an appeal pending before the Court of Appeal. Thus, the judgment of the Court didn’t come as a surprise to our great party”

“Apparently more befuddling is the ignominious attempt by the Judge to pronounce upon the tenure of the plaintiffs, which by their claim before the court had been rendered academic.

“By stating explicitly, in their supporting affidavit, that there were elected into office on the 31st of May, 2019 for a 4 year period, the plaintiffs suit before the court expired or elapsed on the 31st of May, 2023.

“Essentially, the court no longer had the vires or jurisdiction to deliver the judgment it delivered on 6th of June, 2023”

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to state emphatically that APGA has no business whatsoever with either the proceedings before Justice Magudu or the judgment delivered by him on Tuesday, 6th of June, 2023. Our great party, APGA was not a party in the said suit and is by law not bound by the outcome or judgment purportedly delivered by the Trial Judge”

“Interestingly, the issues pertaining to the correct interpretation of the Supreme Court Ruling of 24th March, 2023, which the Court purportedly delved into has been laid to rest by the judgments of 2 Federal High Courts Coram Hon Justice James Kolawole Omotosho and Hon Justice H A Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division and Awka Division respectively.

“What more, the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division delivered on the 28th of March, 2023 has further been affirmed by the Court of Appeal in its judgment delivered on the 2nd of June, 2023.

“By the said judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the judgment of Justice James Omotosho, Dr Victor Ike Oye was the National Chairman of APGA entitled to carry out the functions of that office”

“We wish to reiterate the fact that the nationwide congresses and National Convention of APGA were conducted in due deference and compliance with the judgment of the High Court of Anambra State, Otuocha Judicial Division which compelled APGA to conduct its congresses and National Convention before the expiration of the tenure of its current officers. Dr Victor Ike Oye cannot, under any circumstances whatsoever, be the same person as APGA.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance is a duly registered political party with its common seal and thus has the full right to sue or be sued in its name.”

“We therefore enjoin our esteemed members, supporters and the general public to disregard the claim of any alleged judgment affecting the leadership of APGA. Barr Sly Ezeokenwa remains the duly elected National Chairman of APGA having emerged from a proper National Convention duly monitored by INEC. Thus, he is the rightful person duly recognised by law to carry out the functions of the office” they said.