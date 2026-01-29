APGA Dismisses Allegations Of Selective Justice Over Onitsha Market

The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has dismissed allegations that Governor Charles Soludo displayed selective justice by closing only the Onitsha main market while other markets were not closed .

The party further insisted that Soludo had to close the market on the grounds that several meetings were held with the market leaders who promised to open their shops yet nothing cane out of those meetings a development that didn’t speak well of the market leadership.

According to a statement by the National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors, Chinedu Obigwe, he said: “The claim that Governor Soludo is selective in his ban on the illegal Mondays sit at home order is balderdash.

“Circulars was sent to all relevant government institutions and markets in the State.

“He has no reason to target main market rather the outcome of his visit to main market last Monday to ascertain the level of compliance to lawful government order for trade and other activities to return to the State from Monday made him decide to take corrective measures against the abnormality that is being normalized by the traders in the State.”

Obigwe noted that the actions of Governor Charles Soludo in respect of the closure of the market is in defence on the long term interest of the traders.

“What Governor Soludo did is in defence of the long term interest of traders and the good people of the State.

“No government will fold its hands and watch criminal elements normalize abnormality in their State.

“Those raining abuses and threats against Governor Soludo for his one week closure of Onirsha Main Market are wasting their time.

“Major stakeholders in Onitsha Main market are completely in support of Governor Soludo action because they know that the Governor is in the best interest of traders and the good people of the State at large.

“Saying enough is enough to the Mondays sit at home is among Governor Soludo best decision and he deserves commendation not vilification for taking that decision”

“Those politicizing that commendable decision hates Anambra State with passion and does not care about the future and wellbeing of the State.

“Anambra State is truly in the right hands and the people of the State will continue giving Governor Soludo the needed support because its obvious that his administration has the best interest of the State at heart,” he said.