APGA Denies Soludo Backed Candidate As Nwachukwu Emerges

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has denied claims that Governor Charles Soludo had a preferred candidate ahead of the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election.

This comes as Chief Emma Nwachukwu emerged on Wednesday as the party’s candidate amid reports that Chief Ebuka Onunkwo was pressured by influential figures to step down.

At the venue of the primary election held at the Aguata Local Government Area headquarters, delegates unanimously affirmed Nwachukwu’s candidacy, leading to his emergence.

Onunkwo, in response, accepted the party’s decision and dismissed calls from some quarters urging him to contest under another political platform. He stated that he would not destroy a house he helped build and pledged to remain a loyal member of the party.

APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, noted that for the first time in the party’s history, consensus candidacy was adopted as the most peaceful and rancour-free method of nominating candidates. He insisted that Governor Soludo never supported any aspirant over another and described the allegations as baseless.

“No aspirant was promised the ticket, nor was anyone coerced into stepping down,” he said. “Whatever spending aspirants undertook during their consultations was strictly their choice.”

Ejimofor explained that the outcome of the primary was the result of a political conclave among the aspirants, with no interference from the governor.

“The now-popular political conclave among the aspirants was designed to discourage rancour and excessive spending, which often drains aspirants of their resources to the point of insolvency,” he said. “All aspirants participated willingly and voted for the candidate who secured the affirmation of party delegates.”

He dismissed claims that APGA’s candidate is unpopular, arguing that the party prioritizes strong institutions over individual influence.

“For those peddling the claim that Governor Soludo selected a candidate, your mischief is belated and will not affect the party’s chances on August 16. APGA candidates for the by-election are credible and will rely on the party’s grassroots appeal to win by a landslide.”

Ejimofor concluded by commending the party for conducting a seamless primary election, saying it was the first in many years where candidates emerged through consensus and were affirmed by delegates from the affected wards.