APGA Defends Soludo Over Claims Of Unfulfilled Electoral Promises

The All Progressives Congress (APGA) National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa has refuted claims that Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has failed to fulfil his electoral promises.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Ezeokenwa emphasized that the Governor is APGA’s greatest asset, adding that it is a misconception to say Soludo’s administration has failed.

The APGA Chairman highlighted some of Soludo’s achievements in the office within the last three years despite dwindling resources.

According to him, Governor Soluod flourished in the area of road infrastructure to the transformation of the health and education sectors.

He said, “Let me correct a misconception, in Anambra State today, there is this popular mantra that ‘the solution is here’ and when you hear that saying.

“It’s not that people just want to go about saying it; it’s because there are verifiable facts and evidence of the monumental achievements of the present APGA administration in Anambra State.

“From the area of road infrastructure to the transformation of the health sector, to the education sector; even the opposition in Anambra State are not speaking in discordant tunes, nobody will say the governor has not performed.

“In less than three years in office, a governor with dwindling resources in office has constructed over 5000 kilometres of roads crisscrossing the entire local governments in such a way that there are local governments before that have not seen one square meter of road.

“If you see the revamping of the entire health sector in the state, you see the social buckets the governor has implemented, the free education, employment of over 10,000 teachers to free maternal healthcare and all these policies.

“I think it will be a very big misconception to make such a position about Anambra State and the government of Charles Soludo who is our greatest asset.”

