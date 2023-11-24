APGA Crisis: Njoku Wants INEC To Obey Court Order, Recognizes Him As Chairman

The factional National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to obey a court order on the party crisis and recognize him as the substantive National Chairman of the party.

A federal High Court in Bwari had on the 6th of June, 2023 pronounced a judgement compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Edozie Njoku as All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, National Chairman, a judgement INEC is yet to comply with.

Njoku who was earlier declared National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, by the supreme court after correcting a slip against his name following a protracted legal battle blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for refusing to comply with the court Judgment, adding that INEC must be made to obey court order.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to do the needful and stop taking laws into their own hands.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Njoku said ” However, there are far-reaching implications to INEC’s posturing and grandstanding. It signals an internment to competent court orders in Nigeria.

“INEC led by Yakubu Mahmood, simply wants to prove to the world that it has immunity, delusional powers to pick and anoint National Chairman for Political parties, as well as powers to decide which court order to obey and which one not to.

“A court does not make an order in vain, a court order must not be disobeyed. Disobedience to a valid court order undermines the integrity and sanctity of the court.

“This insanity of flouting court orders must stop, and it cannot continue. The disobedience to the order made by this court on May 10, is undoubtedly an affront to the sanctity of the court”