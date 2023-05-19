Apga Congress: 8 Chairmanship Aspirants To Step Down For Obiokoye

Forty eight hours to the conduct of the State Congress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, about eight aspirants for the Chairmanship position are set to step down for Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye.

It would be recalled that 13 persons had indicated interest to contest for the said position which was zoned to Anambra Central senatorial district on Saturday. As at Wednesday evening, pockets of horse trading has been going on in the party over who becomes the state Chairman of the party, a development that has led to eight aspirants holding meetings for a consensus candidate and top on the list is the former National Publicity Secretary of the party Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye.

Among the eight aspirants are those from Idemili North and South Local Government Areas, as well as Dunukofia and Njikoka Local Government Areas.