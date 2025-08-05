APGA Commends Peaceful Procession In Honour Of Fish Magnet

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has lauded the peaceful candlelight procession led by social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in honour of the late Managing Director of Fish Magnet, Mr Ifesinachi Onyekwere.

The party praised the youth of Anambra for conducting themselves responsibly during the procession, describing the event as a strong demonstration of solidarity. APGA also commended the Anambra State Police Command and the Agunechemba Security Squad for maintaining order throughout the procession.

Speaking after participating in the event, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, described the candlelight procession as a testament to the commitment of Anambra youths to peace and security in the state. He said the demonstration aligns with Governor Charles Soludo’s administration’s efforts to combat insecurity.

“It was a spontaneous action by responsible, law-abiding youths of Anambra State. This procession was not only seamless but also deliberate in supporting the state government’s efforts against insecurity,” Opara said.

He described the late Onyekwere as an enterprising youth whose entrepreneurial spirit mirrors the objectives of Governor Soludo’s ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ initiative.

“The young man was one of our own, just like VeryDarkMan. It is important that we honour such an enterprising individual whose determination and entrepreneurial drive reflect the values of the One Youth, Two Skills programme,” he added.

Opara also cautioned political opponents against using the event for political gains, warning against what he termed “a deliberate attempt to distort the significance of the event for political propaganda.”

“This programme is not political and should not be misrepresented as such. This is directed at those fifth columnists whose unquenchable appetite for heating up the polity knows no bounds,” he warned.

He concluded by revealing that Governor Charles Soludo has already sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that further commemorative events would be announced in due course.