APGA Clears Soludo Ahead Of Primary Election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has cleared Governor Charles Soludo to contest in the party’s primary election scheduled for Saturday, April 5.

Soludo, who had earlier obtained both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party, underwent the screening process conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA, led by its National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, after which he was cleared to contest.

Recall that Governor Soludo remains the sole aspirant of the party, as no other member has expressed interest in the race.

According to a statement signed by APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejiofor Opara, the party emphasized its commitment to democratic principles:

“In a demonstration of its commitment to deepening democratic principles, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has conducted a seamless screening process for Governor Chukwuma Soludo, paving the way for his candidacy in the upcoming primary election.”

The statement added that Governor Soludo, who has received endorsements from various groups and individuals for a second term in office, quietly picked up his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the APGA National Secretariat in Abuja.

“The Party’s National Working Committee, led by Ezeokenwa Sly Jr., has certified him fit for the primary election scheduled for April 5, 2025.”

The party noted that this development marks a significant milestone in Anambra’s electoral history, as Governor Soludo becomes the first APGA aspirant to seek re-election based on his performance in office.

“The APGA primary election promises to be a historic event, with over 3,260 delegates set to choose their preferred candidate.

“The party leadership has been praised for its commitment to peaceful and stable politics, with the screening process conducted without rancor or controversy.”

As the party prepares for the primary election, APGA members and supporters remain optimistic about the future of both the party and the State.

With its focus on progressive leadership and solutions-driven governance, APGA is poised to continue making a positive impact in Anambra State, the statement added.

