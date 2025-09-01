APGA Chieftain Applauds Soludo’s Transportation Reforms In Anambra

The manager of Solution Park, Ekwulobia, and prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Chijioke Okoli, has commended Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for his innovative approach to centralising transportation in Aguata and its environs, describing it as a step towards better management and improved welfare for residents.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Monday with journalists who were on tour to access the governor’s projects in his office, Hon. Okoli praised Governor Soludo’s “Proactive thinking and giant strides” in reshaping the transportation sector.

He also lauded the Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, for aligning Local Development initiatives with the governor’s broader vision for the state.

According to him, the synergy between the Ekwulobia market and Solution Park has created a more coordinated system that serves the needs of Ndi Anambra. However, he identified the lack of electricity supply as a major setback to the park’s full operation.

He appealed to the state government to urgently address the challenge to enable major transport companies such as Ekwulobia Urban Mass Transit, GUO, and Tracas, as well as the international-standard restaurant within the park, to operate optimally.

Hon. Okoli further urged Ndi Anambra to re-elect Governor Soludo in the forthcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election, stressing that continuity was crucial to sustaining and consolidating the governor’s numerous projects across the state.

Hon. Okoli hails from Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.