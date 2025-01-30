APGA Challenges Atiku Over Alleged N50m Buy Over Of Opposition Parties By APC

Share

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to show evidence of those opposition political parties that are being bought over by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Ejimofor Opara contended that Atiku, been man enough to make open which of the political parties have been bought over by the ruling APC.

Opara further condemned what he described as blanket accusations and general profiling of all the political parties, noting that those allegations are baseless if there is no proof.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is compelled to respond to the baseless allegation made by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, claiming that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is buying over opposition parties with 50 million Naira”

“We condemn this assertion in the strongest terms, as it is without any proof or substance. It’s unfortunate that Atiku has resorted to spreading unfounded rumours, which only serves to heat up the polity and undermine the country’s democratic experience”

“If indeed Atiku’s interest is to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, we urge him to provide specific details of the opposition parties that have collected the said 50 million Naira. It’s time for him to put up or shut up”

“”APGA believes in the importance of constructive engagement and issue-based politics. We will not be part of any attempt to discredit or destabilize the political process”

“We, therefore, challenge Atiku to mention names, provide evidence, and substantiate his claims. Anything short of this is mere political grandstanding, which will not be taken seriously by Nigerians,” he said

