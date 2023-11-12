APGA Chairman Tasks Clerics On Nat’l Unity

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa has described the Church as a stakeholder in the task of National Unity as he urged clerics to see their positions as one that can tackle incidents of religious crisis across the country, noting that they command the greatest population of the country.

Disclosing this at the Harvest and Brazzer ceremony of the Pope John Paul Major Seminary Okpuno in Awka South local government area Ezeokenwa who was represented by the Deputy National Publicly Secretary of the party in the South East Chief Ojukwu Obakasi explained that religious-related crisis in the country is one that should be the first line charge of the Clerics in ensuring peace and national unity of the country.

“The Church has very important roles to play in dousing religious crisis in the country and this is because the Church commands a great population of the country and this population listens to you all and sees you the Priests and Pastors as role models ”

“Against this backdrop, I urge you all to see this as your first line charge and while praying for peace and unity in the country please use your position to instil that spirit of unity and brotherhood among us your followers in order to avert such crisis in future,” he said.

Ezeokenwa also reiterated that Gov Charles Soludo has continued to touch the life of the Anambra people by putting in place populist programs and policies that are far-reaching in the socioeconomic development of the state.

“You can agree with me that what the governor is doing is impacting positively on the lives of Anambra people through his policies and programs and I can assure you all that the governor will not disappoint the state”

“I urge you all to keep on praying for us at all times and also proffer words of advice to the political officeholders so that governance would be brought to the grassroot” he noted.