APGA Chairman Blasts APC’s Boast Of Ousting Soludo

The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, has dismissed as “pedestrian and misleading” claims by the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it possesses the necessary resources to unseat Governor Charles Soludo in the upcoming November 8 gubernatorial election.

Speaking to journalists in Awka on Monday, Obi-Okoye described the APC’s boast as an insult to the political maturity and intelligence of the people of Anambra, stressing that the state “is not for sale.”

The APGA chairman also responded to reports suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s planned visit to the state was aimed at endorsing APC gubernatorial candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

He warned political jobbers and rumor peddlers to refrain from overheating the polity with unsubstantiated claims.

“Must we politicize everything in Anambra State because of patronage?” Obi-Okoye queried.

“Those in the APC who boast of having the funds to prosecute the election are living in the past. Their plan is nothing short of taking Anambra State twenty years backward.”

He maintained that the people of Anambra are politically sophisticated and not easily swayed by propaganda.

“Anambra people are wise, informed, and independent-minded. They cannot be hoodwinked by jobbers with empty rhetoric,” he added.

Obi-Okoye emphasized that President Tinubu’s forthcoming visit is a presidential working visit and not a partisan event.

“President Tinubu is not the President of APC alone; he is the President of Nigeria, including members of APGA. His visit is to attend to state matters, not an APC rally. Those spreading contrary claims must be properly guided.”

He further accused the APC of desperation and fear of electoral defeat. “These threats and boasts are merely the antics of a political camp that has already lost the election.

Their desperation is aimed at preserving the illusion of support, even as the reality on the ground shows their relevance has waned.”

Obi-Okoye concluded by urging APC supporters not to be misled by what he called “tales by moonlight,” advising them to align with the facts and avoid being manipulated by false hopes.

