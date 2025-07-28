APGA Celebrates Soludo At 65

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday congratulated the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on his 65th birthday.

In a press statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, APGA described Soludo as a remarkable individual who has dedicated his life to public service and transformative leadership.

The statement noted that as the national leader of the APGA, Soludo has been a driving force behind the party’s progressive agenda, and his leadership has continued to inspire a new generation of leaders and citizens alike.

According to the APGA, Soludo’s commitment to good governance, economic development, and social justice has set a new standard for the party, the state and the nation at large.

The party described Soludo as unquestionably their most outstanding figure, leaving a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economic, academic, and political spheres, and even gaining recognition on the global stage.

The statement read in part, “Happy 65th birthday to our visionary leader, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. Today, we celebrate a remarkable individual who has dedicated his life to public service and transformative leadership.

“As the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo CFR has been a driving force behind the party’s progressive agenda.

“Under his astute leadership, APGA has continued to thrive, inspiring a new generation of leaders and citizens alike.

“As we mark this milestone birthday, we celebrate not just a leader, but a visionary who has shown us that with courage, conviction, and determination, we can build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the entire APGA family, we wish Prof. Soludo a happy 65th birthday. May God bless him with good health, longevity, and continued wisdom to lead our party to greater heights,” the statement concluded.