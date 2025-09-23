APGA Carpets Ukachukwu Over Video Of 28.1 K+m Anambra Road Project

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)in Anambra state has carpeted the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, over what it called a fake video on the 28.1 km Mkpunando- Enugu Otu – Eziagulotu road project in Anambra East Local Government Area.

In the said viral video, portions of the road showed claims that no work was done. In a reaction to the said video, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Evangelist, Chinedu Obigwe, contended that the video is not true adding that it was a certain video copied from one, Ruth Esodo, that has no link with the project.

“Anybody making a foolish attempt to use childish propaganda to poison Anambra people minds against Governor Soludo is wasting his or her time. “As a matter of fact, the people of Enugu Otu Aguleri community, Mkpunando Aguleri Community, Eziagulu Otu community and the entire Aguleri community at large will remain eternally grateful to Governor Soludo for executing these three communities access road project”. Obigwe recalled that the road project has been an impossibility for successive administrations in the state before the award of contract on the road.